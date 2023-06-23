DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2023

MQM-L website unblocked in Pakistan after seven years

Azfar-ul-Ashfaque Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 08:30am

KARACHI: The official website of the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement, commonly known as MQM-London, has been unblocked in Pakistan after a passage of around seven years, it emerged on Thursday.

Following Mr Hussain’s incendiary speech of Aug 22, 2016, authorities had blocked MQM-London’s website in the country as part of a crackdown that saw sealing of the MQM founder’s Azizabad residence, popularly known as Nine Zero, nearby Khurshid Begum Complex along with all other offices.

However, earlier this week, access to the website in the country was restored and it is now accessible to Pakistani users. The move has fuelled speculations regarding a thaw in relations between Mr Hussain’s party and the establishment.

While MQM-Pakistan’s Syed Aminul Haque is the federal minister of information technology and telecommunication, the decision to block or unblock any website is taken by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which is not under the administrative control of the IT and telecom ministry.

When contacted, London-based MQM convener Mustafa Azizabadi told Dawn he was aware that the authorities had unblocked his party’s official website.

“[But] there are no talks between MQM and the government or establishment. We can’t say that this [unblocking of the website] is because of any mistake or not.” he said, adding: “We welcome this action.”

He demanded that the authorities withdraw the “illegal” media ban on Mr Hussain and political activities of the MQM.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...
Pipe dreams
Updated 22 Jun, 2023

Pipe dreams

Any business that wishes to operate in the country needs to be organically embedded in its larger economy in order to thrive.
Blinken in Beijing
22 Jun, 2023

Blinken in Beijing

THOUGH US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China hardly heralded a new age of Sino-American...
Monstrous abuse
22 Jun, 2023

Monstrous abuse

IF Nelson Mandela’s famous quote linking a society’s true character to how it treats its children is used as a...