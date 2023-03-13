MQM-P victorious in London properties case against Altaf Hussain

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday triumphed over MQM-London supremo Altaf Hussain in a case involving the ownership of seven London properties.

In a decision issued by Insolvency and Companies Judge Clive Jones, sitting as a high court judge in the High Court of Justice Business and Property Court of England and Wales, it was ruled that MQM-P was the true MQM and that its members, represented by Information Technology Minister Aminul Haque in the case, were the beneficiaries of the trusts and therefore of the properties.

The judge found that it was not established that the 2015 MQM Constitution was adopted by the MQM-P and “on the balance of probability it was not”. It said that instead, it was the April 2016 Constitution which was adopted by the MQM-P.

MQM-P leaders held a press conference in Karachi to celebrate the verdict. Party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said a part of the London properties would be given to the family of slain MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

The trial pivoted on the ownership of multiple north London properties and concluded at the end of January, marking the end of a series of hearings which saw MQM supremo Altaf Hussain battle it out with party factions over who was the party’s true leader and therefore a beneficiary of seven assets.

The trial opened at the end of November last year and saw the MQM supremo come face-to-face with ex-loyalists now with MQM-P who laid claim to seven properties to the tune of £10 million.

The case was brought by Haque, former convener of the Altaf-led MQM Nadeem Nusrat and ex-confidante Tariq Mir.

The MQM split into two factions: MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan, in August 2016, after a speech made by Hussain triggered violence in Karachi. A group led by former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal had already separated to form the Pak Sarzameen Party in March 2016.

A new constitution disassociating Hussain was then created by MQM-P, which the claimants relied on for the possession of the London properties.