Eyes on the heavens, nerves on edge as cyclone sets off flurry of activities in Karachi

• Murad says govt has taken all precautions

• Cloudburst predicted in Karachi

• Work to remove giant billboards begins

• People advised to stay indoors

KARACHI: As the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy is keeping government functionaries and citizens equally on their toes, a flurry of activities was witnessed in the province on Tuesday, just two days before the predicted landfall of the cyclone on coastal areas of Sindh.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed the Sindh Assembly that the provincial government had completed all possible safety measures in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Giving a policy statement in the house, he said that over 50,000 people would be shifted from coastal areas to safety by Wednesday.

“Majority of them have taken shelter at the houses of their relatives, while many others have been taken to relief camps,” he added.

He said there was a possibility of cloudburst and 60mm rain in Karachi and the entire administration had been put in action to cope up with the emerging situation.

“Billboards and signboards are being removed in the city,” he said.

Against the backdrop of a plane flying in the cloudy sky, workers remove a billboard from the top of a building on Tuesday. Following orders of the Sindh government to keep people away from the harm’s way, a policeman with a baton (right) runs after a man in an attempt to vacate the beach of Seaview.— AFP

The chief minister also advised people to stay indoors, mostly during the next two days, and not to leave their houses unnecessarily. “Keep your windows and glass doors secured as the ravaging winds can smash them posing danger to them and others,” he appealed.

The chief minister said the K-Electric had also been asked to improve its system. “If there is a wind storm or heavy rains, people should stay where they are and avoid travelling,” he said.

Mr Shah said the administration’s priority was to evacuate people living near the coastal line in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin as the expected heavy rains and gushing winds could destroy their houses.

“It would be far difficult and risky to evacuate people once the cyclone hit the coastline,” he said, adding that the provincial government would give relief to the displaced people if their houses were damaged.

The chief minister said the severe effects of the cyclone were expected to be intensified by Thursday, so people should be extra cautious during the next two days.

Citizens wake up, spring into action

The citizens of Karachi were jolted out of their slumber on Tuesday as brief episodes of strong and dusty winds hit the city, two days before Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall.

The unwavering presence of billboards witnessed a change. Starting from the big one hiding the old and barren building right across from the gates of Chief Minister House, the ones on other buildings as well as those on either side of the pedestrian bridges on main roads such as Sharea Faisal also came down.

Where the heavy iron billboard structures could not be removed in haste, they acted wisely to remove the panaflex allowing space for the winds to pass through.

The residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), too, woke up from their slumber party to trim and prune their bushes and trees. Whichever house decided to do it first became the centre of attention as others on the street sent requests there to kindly send their gardener or servant over to their lawns and gardens for the same in exchange for some on the spot payment.

People were also spotted cleaning out pipes and gutters on their rooftops. Those with solar panels up there were making sure everything was safe and secure.

Supermarkets flooded

The supermarkets, stores, greengrocers and chicken shops were also glad to receive so many customers looking to restock their pantries, fridge and freezers.

There was also some voluntary evacuation happening, especially around evening time at Seaview Apartments and Darakhshan Villas, along with Khayaban-i-Bukhari, Khayaban-i-Shahbaz and Khayaban-i-Nishat.

The main Seaview road, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, was also cordoned off for traffic, this time with concrete barriers placed there with the help of cranes.

Danger from dug-up roads

Police authorities on Tuesday raised an issue of dug-up roads in DHA, which may create a dangerous situation in the wake of heavy rains due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

The SSP South, Syed Asad Raza, told Dawn that the administrator of DHA on Tuesday held a coordination committee meeting of district administration, K-Electric and other relevant institutions in view of the approaching cyclone.

The south district police chief said that he raised a point of the dug-up roads in DHA, which may lead to an untoward incident.

He said that the DHA authorities pointed out in the meeting that they had taken steps to meet any eventuality. The senior officer said that they were informed that tanker trucks would be parked at all entry and exit points of the dug-up roads, blocking the way.

Besides, red flags would also be installed to warn commuters not to use these roads in case of heavy rains.

SSP Raza said that the police had also deployed their constables at critical points. Furthermore, they have also launched a campaign informing residents as well as commuters as to which roads to be taken or not to be taken in order to avoid any problems.

Boats brought in

Also on Tuesday the Edhi Foundation boats were spotted loaded on trucks on Seaview. According to Edhi Control Room In-charge Mohammed Salman, the Edhi Foundation was preparing itself for all emergencies. “We have at least 10 outboard motor boats for rescue during such situations when people need to be carried away to safety. The boats are big enough to carry eight persons at a time,” he said, adding that they have also sent three of their boats to Thatta where they also have three 4x4 vehicles along with eight Toyota Hiace and four Suzuki Bolan ambulances.

There were also Chhipa boats seen at Hawkesbay, Ibrahim Hyderi and Port Qasim. According to media coordinator for the Chhipa Welfare Association Chaudhry Shahid Hussain, they have deployed one motorboat each at Hawkesbay, Ibrahim Hyderi and Port Qasim whereas their oar boats are also on standby at Surjani Town and by the Malir River.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2023