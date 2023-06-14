DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2023

Biparjoy: What’s in the name

Dawn Report Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 08:42am
<p>People enjoy high tides splashing on the sea front at a beach before the due onset of cyclone Biparjoy, in Karachi on June 13. — AFP</p>

People enjoy high tides splashing on the sea front at a beach before the due onset of cyclone Biparjoy, in Karachi on June 13. — AFP

AS 10-day-old Cyclone Biparjoy moves at a furious pace towards coastal areas of Sindh and Indian Gujarat, its unique name has piqued curiosity about the mechanism surrounding the nomenclature of these storms. The name of the cyclone comes from Bengali, and means ‘disaster’.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, storms are given names to avoid confusion and help in the quick identification in warning messages.

These are taken from a rotating list of names, maintained by the WMO, which are appropriate for each Tropical Cyclone basin. Each cyclone is named by a regional specialised centre — in the case of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, it is the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre based in New Delhi.

“The naming of the tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean commenced from September 2004, with names provided by eight members,” the WMO said. Similarly, Biparjoy got its name from the list provided by the members of this regional panel on cyclones.

The 13-member panel has proposed 13 names each for cyclones and if a cyclone is particularly deadly then the name is replaced by another one, the WMO said.

For example, some of the names provided by Pakistan include ‘Gulab’, ‘Afshan’, ‘Sahab’, ‘Manahil’, ‘Parwaz’, and ‘Asna’. On the other hand, India has proposed ‘Aag’ and ‘Jhar’ while Bangladesh’s name repository with the panel includes ‘Barshon’ and ‘Urmi’ among other names.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The Dar disaster

The Dar disaster

Zahid Hussain
We have an accountant at the helm whose only credentials for the job is his being related to the powerful ruling family.

Editorial

Tedious declarations
14 Jun, 2023

Tedious declarations

MONDAY’S National Assembly session was not the civilian leadership’s finest hour. In fact, the proceedings ...
Rising rape
Updated 14 Jun, 2023

Rising rape

THE safety and value of women defines the moral compass of a nation. But depressingly, Pakistan finds itself on ...
Looking east
Updated 13 Jun, 2023

Looking east

Pakistan can import much from India and at far cheaper rates than from anywhere else in the world.
Tackling disaster
13 Jun, 2023

Tackling disaster

ACCORDING to the latest weather models, the approaching ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ Biparjoy is likely to...
Sindh budget
13 Jun, 2023

Sindh budget

SINDH’S budget for the financial year 2023-24 is a good combination of populist policies aimed at pleasing voters...