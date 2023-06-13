Timeline: Cyclones over the years with Pakistan in their path

As Cyclone Biparjoy draws closer to the coastline, we trace all the cyclones that have impacted the country.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Pakistan has a coastline of 1,046 kilometres along the Arabian Sea, which is typically prone to cyclones just before and after the monsoon season, lasting from July to September.

Currently, Cyclone Biparjoy has the country on high alert as it creeps closer to the coastline. In its latest update, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre has said that the cyclone had moved further north-northwestward during the last 12 hours and had weakened into a “very severe cyclonic storm”.

The PMD alert also stated that the cyclone now lay at a distance of about 470km south of Karachi and 460km south of Thatta.

Here, Dawn.com traces back all the cyclones that have hit or narrowly missed the country since Independence.

1964: Cyclone 02A

A windstorm Cyclone 02A on June 12, 1964, caused significant damage in Hyderabad and Tharparkar districts as it moved towards the southeastern parts of Sindh, killing 450 people. It also impacted the lives of 400,000 and caused damage worth $4,100,000.

1965: Cyclone 013A

On December 15, Karachi was hit by a windstorm Cyclone 013A that killed around 10,000 people. It was considered an unusual and rare occurrence as cyclones in the month of December are very uncommon in the Arabian Sea.

1993 Cyclone

This map shows the tracks of all tropical cyclones in the 1993 North Indian Ocean cyclone season — Wikimedia Commons

On November 14, 1993, a category-1 windstorm cyclone hit lower Sindh, killing 609 people and displacing around 200,000 others in Keti Bandar, Thatta, Badin and Karachi. The cyclone weakened near the Sindh-Gujarat coastlines because of high wind shear.

1999: Cyclone 2A

From May 20 to 22, 1999, the cities of Thatta, Umer Kot, Mirpur, Badin, Hyderabad, and Tharparker were hit by Cyclone 2A.

This has been the most destructive cyclone in recent years to hit Pakistan as a strong Category 3 equivalent storm, killing 6,200 people in the country. At the time, no attempts were made to evacuate residents before the cyclone made landfall. It also rendered 9,252 homeless and affected 657,000 people.

The cyclone destroyed around 70 per cent of the rice and wheat crops in the area, according to then-deputy commissioner Naik Mohammed Jukhio. Around 300 soldiers were also deployed to the area (some 42 miles east of Karachi), to locate and rescue the missing persons and assess the damage. The deputy commissioner reported that as many as 3,500 people were missing.

2007: Cyclone Yemyin

Cyclone Yemyin 03B made its landfall along the Makran coast near Ormara and Pasni in Balochistan. Although the cyclone avoided Karachi, the city received 33mm of rainfall, accompanied by strong winds — two days after a violent duststorm killed over 200 people and left the city in chaos.

On June 25, the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) issued a second tropical cyclone formation alert in the region. While the cyclone moved northwest, towards the Pakistani coast, winds of about 48 Km/h and a surface pressure of 990 millibars were observed in Karachi.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the centre of the system reached within 90km of Karachi.

It ultimately made landfall along the Makran Coast, killing 730 people and affecting the lives of two million others, making it the third deadliest cyclone in the history of the country.

2007: Cyclone Gonu

Cyclone Gonu hitting the coast of Oman. — Reuters

In June 2007, tropical Cyclone Gonu — the most intense Arabian Sea storm on record — made landfall first in Oman, before moving onto southern Iran.

Cyclone Gonu, which was the first Category 5 (the most destructive storm with maximum wind speed) equivalent storm, claimed 100 lives in Oman, Iran and the United Arab Emirates and was responsible for $4 billion in damage. It also affected areas of Western India and Pakistan.

2010: Cyclone Phet

Cyclone Phet killed six people in Oman, before recurving towards Pakistan’s coast. — AFP

The super tropical Cyclone Phet (a Thai word that means diamond) emerged in a low-pressure area in the central Arabian Sea and intensified into a tropical cyclone on June 1, 2010. Initially, it was located at a distance of 1,100 km south-southwest of Karachi but then it moved towards the coast at a speed of 6 knots.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued warnings to fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan on May 31 to not go into the open sea for the next six to eight days.

On June 3, the Phet cyclone hit the northeastern Oman coast and was downgraded to a severe tropical cyclone. The next day, it recurved towards the Pakistani coast and made landfall along the Sindh coast, between Karachi and Keti Bandar on June 6, killing around 15 people. The Sindh-Makran coastal areas received heavy torrential rain.

2014: Cyclone Nilofer

Satellite photo shows Tropical Cyclone Nilofar in the Arabian Sea. — NASA

A deep depression over the Arabian Sea turned into a tropical cyclone called Nilofer in late October 2014. It was predicted to bring heavy rain along the coastline of Pakistan.

Cyclone ‘Nilofar’ was named by Pakistan as it was the country’s turn* in alphabetical order.

The dreaded tropical Cyclone Nilo­far nearly completed its cycle without hitting the coastlines of Pakistan and India. It turned into ‘low pressure’ in the Arabian Sea which caused light rain in Karachi and some parts of lower Sindh.

2019: Cyclone Kyarr

A child throws water out of her house in the Ibrahim Hyderi area after seawater accumulated in the wake of Cyclone Kyarr, which developed in the Arabian Sea. (Right) Fishermen sit in their boats that were pulled ashore because of the cyclonic activity. —PPI/AP

Coastal areas of Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara and Makran were affected by Cyclone Kyarr. Abdullah Dakarzai village in the Gadani area of the Lasbela district was cut off from other areas after seawater submerged it.

Several villages along the Sindh coast were partially affected by the tidal waves rising under the influence of Kyarr and areas along the Sindh-Makran coast received rain. Cyclone Kyarr was unusual as it developed in the post-monsoon period (October-November).

Historically, cyclones of this intensity have been reported in the monsoon period.

2021: Cylone Teuktae

A dust storm hit Karachi under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae. — Online

Even though Cyclone Teuktae mainly impacted India in May of 2021, several areas in lower Sindh also received heavy winds, killing at least four and injuring many others in multiple incidents. The damages included the collapse of concrete structures, following a dust storm and drizzle in Karachi.

2021: Cyclone Shaheen

(CLOCKWISE) Motorists passing through a road flooded with rainwater; families enjoy rain at Clifton beach after Cyclone Shaheen moved away from Sindh’s coast; Administrator Murtaza Wahab addresses a press conference at Frere Hall in Karachi on Friday.— Online / PPI

The fearsome Cyclone Shaheen moved away from Sindh’s coast and curved towards Oman, losing impact near Balochistan’s coast in October 2021. Despite that, it did induce high winds, light to moderate rainfall, at times isolated heavy falls, in Karachi.

Several areas were submerged under water and a young man died of electrocution in Orangi Town.

2023: Cyclone Biparjoy

Chief meteorologist says intensity of winds around the system’s centre is increasing very fast due to favourable environmental conditions.—PMD

According to the latest alerts, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between Keti Bunder in Sindh and the Indian Gujarat coast on June 15.

A man walks away from the seafront as high tidal waves hit the coast in Mumbai on June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy makes its way across the Arabian Sea towards the coastlines of India and Pakistan. — AFP

Evacuations are under way in Sindh. According to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, 26,855 people have been evacuated across the province, of whom 19,205 were evacuated were conducted by the government, while the remaining had voluntarily moved to safer locations.

*The name of a new tropical cyclone is determined by sequential cycling through lists of names submitted by countries that are members of five tropical cyclone regional bodies. The process of naming cyclones began in 2000, according to the WMO.

Pakistan is included in the list of Northern Indian Ocean Names. Other member countries are Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Sri Lanka and Thailand.