IT sector posts limited growth

ISLAMABAD: The telecom sector remained a significant source of revenue generation for the national exchequer contributing Rs327 billion in the outgoing fiscal year, the Economic Survey revealed on Thursday.

It posted a growth of 6.6 per cent in the outgoing fiscal year, but the economic slowdown and increased operational costs resulted in the slower expansion of the cellular mobile sector.

“The envisioned turnaround of Pakistan’s economy in the medium-to-long-term is possible by utilising the potential of the IT and telecom sector,” the survey predicts.

It highlighted that the government was still striving to launch 5G as it is a transformative technology that allows communities to avail socio-economic benefits of an advanced and data-intensive digital economy.

The Pakistani freelancers were earning foreign exchange through the export of ITeS.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023