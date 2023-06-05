26 held with arms in Kohat operation

KOHAT: In a crackdown on Sunday, the police rounded up 26 persons along with arms and ammunition in Jarma and Saddar areas here. The operations were led by DSP Yousuf Khan.

The seizure included two shotguns, a 12-bore repeater, a rifle, five pistols, nine chargers, and hundreds of cartridges. The suspects were moved to the respective police stations, where FIRs were registered against them.

RAIN FLOODS ROADS: The rain on Sunday inundated roads in the cantonment and the vegetable market, making it difficult for the people to shop. The passing vehicles on the potholed roads splashed water on people walking on footpaths. Water overflowed onto the roads due to choking of drains, the residents complained.

UNDERWEIGHT ROTI: The nanbais continue to sell underweight roti for Rs25 despite a reduction in price of flour.

However, president of nanbais association Mehmood Banaras said the benefit of cut in flour prices could not be passed onto consumers because the government had increased the natural gas rate by 400 per cent.

He said naanbais had to pay Rs250,000 to Rs300,000 monthly commercial gas and electricity bills, besides salaries to employees.

Rehmat Elahi, a wholesale dealer, said as ban on supply of wheat from Punjab continued, dealers smuggled the commodity through Mianwali instead of Jand where the police and food department officials demanded huge bribes from them.

He pointed out as wheat had arrived from Russia there was no justification to keep the ban on wheat supply from Punjab intact.

