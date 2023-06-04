25 injured in Bajaur house collapse

BAJAUR: Twenty-five persons, among them women and children, were injured when verandah of a house collapsed in Sewai area of Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district on Saturday evening, residents and rescuers said.

They told Dawn that scores of people, including women and children, had gathered at the house of a local resident to mourn the death of his family member when the house’s veranda collapsed, injuring 25 people.

Rescue 1122 officials said soon after the incident, a team of medical and rescue workers along with ambulances reached the area and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

They said condition of most of the injured was stated stable.

However, they added an injured person was referred to District Headquarters Hospital in Lower Dir.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023