Funds embezzlement: Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Parvez

LAHORE: A special court on Friday issued warrants for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case of embezzlement of development funds.

The other day, the court had dismissed the pre-arrest bail of Elahi in the case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his stint as the chief minister.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Gujranwala had registered the case against the PTI president, accusing him of misappropriation of the development funds.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the ACE and police on Friday once again raided the Gulberg residence of Parvez Elahi but failed to arrest him.

Just like earlier raids, the raiding team closed the Zahoor Elahi Road for traffic, causing a great deal of inconvenience for the commuters for several hours. They searched the adjacent houses as well but could not find the PTI leader wanted in a case related to the misuse of powers and embezzlement of the development funds.

Early this month when the ACE raided Elahi’s house, it also barged into Chaudhry Shujaat’s house, provoking the ire of the government’s ally for trespassing it. Shujaat’s sons had resisted the ACE team’s entry to their house for the purpose.

