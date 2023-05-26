DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2023

Another raid on Parvez Elahi’s house in Lahore after bail cancellation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 09:47am
Police outside the residence of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during a raid to arrest him. — White Star
Police outside the residence of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during a raid to arrest him. — White Star

LAHORE: A team of anti-corruption establishment and police again raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday in Lahore to arrest him after his interim bail was cancelled.

Unlike the raid early this month in which the team had used an armoured personnel vehicle to break open the main gate of the former Punjab chief minister’s Gulberg residence, the ACE team escorted by police found no hurdles in holding the search but failed to find him there.

According to the ACE, Mr Elahi is wanted in a case related to the misuse of powers and embezzlement in development funds.

The raiding team also closed the Zahoor Elahi Road for traffic causing a great deal of inconvenience to commuters for several hours.

The ACE team stayed there for several hours as it was seeking permission from the authorities to search PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence adjacent to Elahi’s.

Early this month when the ACE raided Elahi’s house it also barged into Shujaat’s house provoking the ire of the government’s ally for trespassing it. Shujaat’s sons had resisted ACE team’s entry to their house for the purpose.

The ACE said it would only return after making sure that Mr Elahi was not present in the vicinity.

It is learnt that Mr Elahi is being pressurised to quit the PTI in the wake of May 9 incidents.

Earlier in a video message, Mr Elahi said he and his son Moonis Elahi were standing by Mr Khan. However, he said he always wished that the army should be respected as well as the offices of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the prime minister.

Meanwhile, PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan strongly condemned the police raid yet again on the residence of Mr Elahi. “No end to yazeediyat launched on PTI and its supporters. The mindset behind this tyranny is that this will weaken the party. A political party only weakens when it loses its vote bank, as have all the PDM parties. These terror tactics are only increasing sympathy for PTI,” Khan said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a special court dismissed the interim pre-arrest bail of Parvez Elahi in a case of receiving kickbacks in the government payments.

Mr Elahi did not appear before the court on expiry of his interim bail and his lawyer filed an application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance.

Judge Ali Raza, however, turned down the request and dismissed the bail petition of the PTI president for his non-appearance in the court.

The ACE registered the case against Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, accusing them of receiving kickbacks of Rs120 million in payments made to a foreign contractor of the Lahore Waste Management Company.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smoke and mirrors
Updated 26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....
Banning PTI
Updated 25 May, 2023

Banning PTI

The government seems to realise its vulnerable position, hence it has granted free rein to shadow state against PTI.
Balochistan question
25 May, 2023

Balochistan question

FAR from the power centres of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore lies Balochistan, a vast land where misery prevails...
Monkeypox alert
25 May, 2023

Monkeypox alert

PAKISTAN’S current economic realities and the state of its health infrastructure fly in the face of lofty claims...