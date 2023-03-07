Parvez Elahi appointed PTI president

Parvez Elahi was appointed as the president of the PTI on Tuesday, cementing his split with his former party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

“Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who has stood firm with Chairman Imran [Khan] and PTI since the regime change, has been appointed as the president of PTI. Notification released!” the party said via its official Twitter account while sharing the notification.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry met Elahi on Imran’s instructions and presented him with the notification while congratulating him on becoming the party president.

Elahi said he was “grateful” for the trust reposed in him by Imran, adding that he would continue to stand by him and strive to uphold the Constitution and the law.

Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi also thanked the PTI chairman and said: “God willing we will not let you down.”

Parvez had last month announced his joining the PTI along with ten other former PML-Q MPAs.

Parvez had said he had always stood with Imran during “hard and testing times”.

“Parvez Elahi is quitting the PML-Q and is joining the PTI,” Chaudhry had confirmed.

Differences in PML-Q ranks

Differences in the PML-Q ranks first appeared in March last year around the time of the no-confidence motion against Imran as Parvez and Moonis Elahi entered the PTI camp while Shujaat joined the then-opposition.

The same split was witnessed in July’s Punjab chief minister election saga as Shujaat supported the candidature of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz instead of Parvez.

Amid a widening rift between the Chaudhrys of Gujrat, Shujaat had extended an olive branch in August to Parvez, asking him to put an end to differences.

The PML-Q leader had talked in detail about the reasons that led to discord between him and Parvez. He, however, had called for the reunion of the party that split into two camps following the rift over the election of the Punjab CM.