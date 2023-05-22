PM calls on Shujaat in Lahore: PML-N, Q may go for seat adjustment in next election

GUJRAT: The PML-Q and PML-N may contest the next general elections under a strategy of pitching joint candidates through a seat adjustment formula, whereas the federal government may also announce a package of development projects for the constituencies of Q league’s potential candidates.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the president of PML-N, called on the PML-Q chief and former premier Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain at latter’s Lahore residence on Sunday where both sons of Q chief, Shafay Hussain and federal minister Salik Hussain, were also present.

During the meeting, the two leaders reportedly discussed the overall political situation of Pakistan and Mr Hussain lauded the prime minister’s efforts for improving the country’s economic situation. The violent events of May 9 and their aftermath were also discussed.

Well-placed sources told Dawn that during the meeting, the matter of pitching joint candidates of both parties in Gujrat and some other parts of Punjab also came under discussion.

According to the sources, both agreed on a strategy to field joint candidates where necessary and decided that further details of the plan would be finalised after coordination between Chaudhry Shujaat’s sons and PML-N MNA and Gujranwala division president Abid Raza Kotla.

They sources added that the matters relating to the administrative and political affairs of Gujrat might also be discussed between the local cadres of both parties as Mr Kotla had expressed his reservations in his meeting with the prime minister over the alleged dominance of sons of Q chief in the district’s affair.

The said the Q leadership informed the premier about its potential candidates, including former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, the party wanted to pitch in the next polls in various constituencies of the province and also sought PML-N’s support in this regard.

Another source quoted the Q chief as asking the prime minister to punish the culprits of May 9 riots, but sought release of innocent people who were mistakenly arrested by police.

Both Shafay and Salik have been lobbying to contest the next general elections from their hometown of Gujrat. Mr Salik may contest from Gujrat city’s national assembly seat, while his elder brother Shafay has already announced to contest from two Punjab Assembly seats of Gujrat city.

Though the PML-N so far has no suitable candidate for Gujrat city’s NA seat, the party’s loyalist ex-MPA and former mayor Haji Nasir Mehmood is a potent candidate for the city’s PA seat, which he and his nephew had won thrice in the past.

The PML-Q had won two NA and three PA seats from Gujrat in 2018 under a seat adjustment formula with the PTI. However, all the Q lawmakers who had won from Gujrat have already joined the PTI under the leadership of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

But, the sources say, the incumbent Q leadership believes that they could win over some former PTI lawmakers in Punjab, who deserted Imran Khan, and wanted to secure constituencies for them.

Federal minister Salik Hussain had won the NA seat from Chakwal in the by-poll, that was vacated by Parvez Elahi to retain the Kunjah PA seat in 2018.

Sources said the PML-Q might seek at least 10 PA seats in seat adjustment with the PML-N in Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Chakwal and some other parts of Punjab.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2023