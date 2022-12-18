PM Shehbaz pays visit to PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat in Lahore to discuss ‘political situation’ among other things

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore.

The meeting came a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 (Friday) to pave the way for fresh elections.

The former prime minister made the announcement in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

PM Shehbaz, during his meeting with Shujaat today, enquired about his health and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

Both leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, according to a press release. The prime minister apprised Shujaat of the measures taken by the government to tackle inflation and provide relief to the public.

The PML-Q chief appreciated the efforts of PM Shehbaz to rid the country and its people of the problems being faced, the statement added.

Furthermore, Shujaat and the prime minister agreed to strengthen their mutual cooperation in the future.

The two leaders agreed that political stability and close cooperation were essential to get the country out of the problems it is facing, the press release added.

National Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Board of Investment Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain — Chaudhry Shujaat’s son — and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were also present.

It is pertinent to mention that the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Elahi belongs to the PML-Q but has chosen to side with Imran and be PTI’s ally.

Elahi has time and again publicly declared that the Punjab Assembly is the PTI chief’s mandate and that he will dissolve the assembly whenever Imran tells him to.