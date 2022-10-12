Shujaat assures PM of support in face of PTI’s march plan

ISLAMABAD: With the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) gearing up to hold a ‘show of power’ through a long march on the federal capital, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has vowed to stand by the government during tough times.

The PML-Q is virtually divided into two groups — one led by its President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain supporting the federal government and the other ruling Punjab with senior party leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the chief minister in an alliance with the PTI.

The commitment to support the government was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat at the latter’s residence here.

“Leaders of the PML-Q expressed their commitment to support the government during difficult situations,” stated an official press release issued by the Prime Minister House after the meeting.

PM Sharif reached Shujaat’s residence along with other ruling coalition leaders, including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, National Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PML-Q, Shujaat’s son and Investment Minister Chaudhry Saalik Hussain , among others.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current political situation and agreed that all allied parties of the government would continue to work together for the betterment of the people.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had in a public meeting on Monday announced that he would soon give a call for his long march on Islamabad to topple the government and demand early general elections.

Mr Khan, who was ousted in April, had after a series of public meetings across the country said his political movement had entered its final stage after which he would manage to topple the government. However, the government had warned him of consequences if he “invaded” the federal capital and hampered the peace.

Moreover, as per media reports, the coalition federal government was struggling to oust Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, as it felt ruling in the Centre without a hold on Punjab, the country’s biggest province, was difficult.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022