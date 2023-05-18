DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2023

1 dead, 3 injured in blast at Peshawar’s Ring Road: police

Zahid Imdad Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 07:31pm
<p>The photos shows scenes outside a motorcyle workshop in Peshawar, where a blast was reported on Thursday. — Photo by author</p>

The photos shows scenes outside a motorcyle workshop in Peshawar, where a blast was reported on Thursday. — Photo by author

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a blast at a motorcycle workshop near the Ring Road in Peshawar on Thursday, according to police.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harood Rashid confirmed the injuries and fatalities to Dawn.com. He said the explosion occurred in the jurisdiction of the Peshatakara police station.

According to the official, the injured persons had been moved to the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Rashid added that police teams, ambulances and a bomb disposal squad had reached the site. Later, he told Dawn.com that 200 grammes of explosives were used in the blast.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

In recent months, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

According to a report, January 2023 was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

The bloodshed came days after the military declared a new offensive against militants amid a resurgence of attacks in recent months, including a Peshawar mosque bombing that killed over 100 people in February.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Familiar brutality
Updated 18 May, 2023

Familiar brutality

May 9 violence perpetrators should face legal action, but efforts to eliminate PTI must be avoided.
IDPs left high and dry
18 May, 2023

IDPs left high and dry

AS a vicious political flare-up grips Pakistan, the continuing IDP crisis has fallen by the wayside. A joint report...
Dangerous designs
Updated 17 May, 2023

Dangerous designs

Govt must not condemn any citizen to a military trial out of any vindictiveness over their political leanings.
LSM decline
17 May, 2023

LSM decline

THE hefty slump of 25pc in large-scale manufacturing in March — the biggest monthly drop since the Covid-19...
Cricket politics
17 May, 2023

Cricket politics

SADLY, there has been no response so far to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi’s warning that Pakistan would...