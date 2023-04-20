Shepherd dies in grenade blast near Chaman

QUETTA: A shepherd was killed in a grenade blast on the outskirts of Chaman on Wednesday.

Officials said the shepherd was in the Spina Tezha area of Chaman with his livestock when he found the hand grenade and started playing with it.

The grenade exploded in his hands. “A body portion of the shepherd blew up in the grenade explosion,” Levies officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Ismail Ibrahim said a probe had been ordered.

Three children were killed two days ago in an explosion in an abandoned compound located on the outskirts of Chaman town while playing with an object they had found inside the compound.

