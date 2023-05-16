Court sends PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid to police hospital

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday rejected the police plea for physical remand of PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of May 9 violent protests and gave orders for shifting her to the Police Lines Hospital.

Judge Abher Gul Khan directed the police investigating officer (IO) to furnish a report of the Services Hospital on the fitness and the discharge of the PTI leader.

Asked from where Dr Yasmin was arrested, the IO said the police had arrested her outside the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat. He said Dr Yasmin was taken to the Services Hospital for her medical examination.

The judge observed that physical remand of Dr Yasmin could not be granted without examining the discharge slip of the hospital. The judge sent Dr Yasmin to the Police Lines Hospital till Tuesday (today).

However, the judge allowed the Sarwar Road police 14-day physical remand of six PTI workers allegedly involved in the ransacking of public and private properties, including Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) during the May 9 riots. The suspects include Abdul Hameed, Waqar Tariq, Muhammad Abdullah, Sajjad Aziz, Muhammad Naveed and Nazir.

The PTI workers had resorted to violent protests after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in an alleged corruption case of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023