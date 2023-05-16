DAWN.COM Logo

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani to be Dawn’s new CEO

From the Newspaper Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 10:25am

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Herald Publications Private Limited (PHPL), the publishers and printers of Dawn, Dawn.com and Aurora, will retire as CEO on June 1, 2023, after having spent 43 years with the news organisation, a company spokesperson said.

As of June 1, 2023, Mr Haroon will take over as the CEO of Dawn Media Private Limited, the parent company for Dawn’s media properties. He is a highly regarded and respected figure through the last several decades in the media in Pakistan. He introduced numerous innovations and successfully managed to keep the credibility and prestige of Dawn in place through many years of its turbulent history.

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, at present the Deputy Chief Executive of PHPL, and President of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, will take over as PHPL’s CEO.

Ms Saigol Lakhani has been with the Dawn Media Group for the last 17 years. She has been an integral part of the team that launched Dawn News Television and Teeli, and has served for over a decade as the head of the City FM89 Network. Her extensive experience in the media and her passion for excellence will influence her ability to carry the Dawn Media Group into the future.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023

