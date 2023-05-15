DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 15, 2023

School clerk arrested for raping student in Rahim Yar Khan

Our Correspondent Published May 15, 2023 Updated May 15, 2023 10:08am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police have arrested a school clerk on charge of raping an 11th class girl in Feroza town of tehsil Liaqatpur.

In the first information report (FIR), registered with the Pakka Larran Police Station, the complainant, resident of Chak 35-A, said his daughter was a first year student at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chak 69-A. She did not return home on Saturday. When he went to the school along with two witnesses to inquire about his daughter, he did not find her there.

He came to know that the school clerk, a resident of Chak 32-A, was taking her daughter to a house in Mohallah Abbasian of the village Hayyat Laar on the Kandani Road. He immediately reached the house along with witnesses, he heard her daughter crying. On seeing them, the suspect escaped from the scene.

The girl’s father alleged that the clerk had trapped his daughter on the pretext of her admission but raped her.

According to sources in the education department, the clerk was already involved in harassment and rape cases but the schoolgirls remained silent.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the district education authority suspended the clerk under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006 and launched departmental proceedings against him.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining remittances
Updated 15 May, 2023

Declining remittances

Every dollar saved is worth the effort because the foreign exchange crunch is pulling the economy apart.
The long Nakba
15 May, 2023

The long Nakba

THIS year, Israel celebrates 75 years as a nation state. But for the Palestinian people, there is little to ...
Dacoits on the rampage
15 May, 2023

Dacoits on the rampage

A REPORT in this newspaper recently laid bare the entrenched network and criminal activities of dacoits in Sindh’s...
Asia Cup woes
14 May, 2023

Asia Cup woes

IT’S a last ditch effort by the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep in the country a few matches of the Asia Cup that...
Forking paths
Updated 14 May, 2023

Forking paths

If Pakistan had a Doomsday Clock, it would be reading sixty seconds to midnight.
Creating hurdles
14 May, 2023

Creating hurdles

A COUNTRY that doesn’t plan ahead always finds itself in trouble. In Pakistan’s case, we’ve made multiple ...