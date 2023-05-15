School clerk arrested for raping student in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police have arrested a school clerk on charge of raping an 11th class girl in Feroza town of tehsil Liaqatpur.

In the first information report (FIR), registered with the Pakka Larran Police Station, the complainant, resident of Chak 35-A, said his daughter was a first year student at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chak 69-A. She did not return home on Saturday. When he went to the school along with two witnesses to inquire about his daughter, he did not find her there.

He came to know that the school clerk, a resident of Chak 32-A, was taking her daughter to a house in Mohallah Abbasian of the village Hayyat Laar on the Kandani Road. He immediately reached the house along with witnesses, he heard her daughter crying. On seeing them, the suspect escaped from the scene.

The girl’s father alleged that the clerk had trapped his daughter on the pretext of her admission but raped her.

According to sources in the education department, the clerk was already involved in harassment and rape cases but the schoolgirls remained silent.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the district education authority suspended the clerk under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006 and launched departmental proceedings against him.

