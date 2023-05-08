DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 08, 2023

Low turnout, rigging allegations mar polling in Karachi’s remaining UCs

Imran Ayub Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 07:03am
(Clockwise) A rush of voters at an election camp of a political party in New Karachi; a policeman checks identity card of people at the entrance of a polling station; law enforcers try to pacify rival workers following a clash in Lyari; and a woman casts her vote during the by-election on 11 union committees in the metropolis on Sunday.—Online/ PPI/ APP
(Clockwise) A rush of voters at an election camp of a political party in New Karachi; a policeman checks identity card of people at the entrance of a polling station; law enforcers try to pacify rival workers following a clash in Lyari; and a woman casts her vote during the by-election on 11 union committees in the metropolis on Sunday.—Online/ PPI/ APP

• Activists of rival parties clash in some areas
• JI, PTI accuse ruling PPP of misusing govt machinery
• Saeed Ghani claims victory in five UCs

KARACHI: Marred by low turnout, clashes and scuffles between workers of main contesting parties and allegations of rigging mainly against the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, polling for the local government by-election in 11 union committees of Karachi was held on Sunday with people casting votes to elect their representatives.

The polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm in a largely peaceful manner with sporadic incidents of violence and recriminations of rigging by political parties.

The turnout remained low at the start of the day, with more voters coming out of their homes as the polling neared conclusion. However, the electoral process failed to attract a large number of voters by the end of the official timing of voting. There was no official word about the turnout yet.

There were some complaints of delay in starting of voting at some polling stations, but the timing of casting votes was not extended at any of the facilities.

With total 6,707 policemen at security duty for all 11 UCs, situation turned tense at several polling stations where workers mainly from three contesting parties — PPP, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — accused each other of rigging and violence.

In Central district’s UC-4 and UC-13 of New Karachi, the situation turned tense at the early hours of the day when workers of both the JI and the PTI gathered outside one of the polling stations and accused the activists of the rival PPP of ‘capturing’ the facility even before start of the voting process.

The tension grew in the day when former MNA of PTI Aslam Khan claimed to have seized a number of ballot papers from ‘PPP workers’ showing votes in favour of the ruling party. The general secretary of the PTI Karachi chapter, Arsalan Taj Ghumman, took to Twitter and shared footage of ‘fake votes’ seized by the former MNA.

Although there was no official word from police, the PTI claimed to have handed over the ‘PPP worker’ to police allegedly involved in rigging.

In Shah Faisal Colony, clashes erupted between workers of two contesting parties after the voting was over leaving at least six people injured.

A JI spokesman claimed that all six injured were party activists, who had been attacked by workers of the rival parties for stopping from ‘post-voting rigging’.

The city chief of JI, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, alleged that the PPP used government machinery and police for rigging. In his tweet, he mentioned UCs in Orangi Town, New Karachi and Korangi where the workers of the ruling party were roaming freely defying law and carrying out rigging to change the results in PPP’s favour.

“In eight out of 11 UCs, our party is leading the count, but the PPP is using government machinery and in connivance with the polling staff is changing the results. The ECP and law-enforcement agencies have become silent spectators,” he said while addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-i-Haq after the polling time was over and the vote count was underway.

The ruling PPP, marginally leading the January 15 polls, avoiding allegations against the rival contesting parties focused more on results of the daylong electoral exercise and claimed majority in the by-polls as well.

Sindh Labour Minister and PPP Karachi president Saeed Ghani while sharing unofficial results on Twitter claimed to have won five UCs in Lyari, Korangi and Keamari.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An unlikely nexus
Updated 08 May, 2023

An unlikely nexus

THE enemy of my enemy is my friend, goes the ancient proverb which likely explains many an improbable alliance...
Facing hunger
08 May, 2023

Facing hunger

PAKISTAN’S hunger problem has been worsening for the last several years. There are multiple reasons for this...
Hindu marriage laws
08 May, 2023

Hindu marriage laws

THE negligible implementation of the Hindu Marriage Act, 2017, applicable in Punjab, Balochistan and KP, reeks of ...
Goa takeaways
Updated 07 May, 2023

Goa takeaways

It appeared as if Jaishankar was speaking as the spokesman for the BJP instead of the Indian government
Revisiting land use
07 May, 2023

Revisiting land use

ONE major factor contributing to urban decay and mismanagement of Pakistan’s cities is the fact that multiple...
Babar’s feat
07 May, 2023

Babar’s feat

ONCE the dust had settled on a lopsided contest — Pakistan having romped past New Zealand to go to the top of the...