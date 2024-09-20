Iran summons Afghan envoy for ‘disrespecting’ anthem, days after similar incident in Pakistan

Iran summoned the acting head of Afghanistan’s embassy on Friday after saying a visiting Afghan official disrespected the country’s national anthem by not standing, days after a similar incident in Pakistan.

Standing up during the national anthem is a widely practiced gesture of respect and patriotism in many countries. It is often seen as a way to honour the nation and its values.

Pakistan condemned the “reprehensible disrespect” for the country’s national anthem by an Afghan diplomat, who decided to remain seated when the anthem was played at a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government event on Tuesday, sparking an uproar on social and mainstream media.

However, the Afghan consulate downplayed the incident, attributing the envoy’s decision to remain seated to the presence of “music in the anthem”.

Following the incident at a conference in Tehran on Islamic unity, the Afghan delegate apologised, but said he didn’t stand up because music in public was banned by the Taliban.

An Iranian foreign ministry statement said a “strong protest” had been lodged after the Afghan official’s “unconventional and unacceptable action”.

It accused Kabul’s representative to the Islamic Unity Conference of “disrespecting the national anthem of the Islamic Republic”.

The foreign ministry “condemned this action, which went against diplomatic custom”.

Afghanistan’s representative remained seated when Iran’s national anthem was played.

“Apart from the obvious necessity of the guest respecting the symbols of the host country, paying respect to the national anthem of countries is internationally recognised behaviour,” Iran’s statement added.

On Friday the Afghan official in Tehran for the conference posted a video apology, saying he meant no disrespect but that sitting during anthems is their custom.

Iran shares a 900 kilometre border with Afghanistan, but has not officially recognised Taliban’s government since it came to power in August 2021 after US forces withdrew.