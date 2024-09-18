E-Paper | September 18, 2024

PSB releases Rs23m to help Pakistan Hockey Federation meet financial obligations

APP Published September 18, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 10:00pm

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has released an amount of Rs23 million to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to help meet its financial obligations for the national team’s participation in the recently-held Asian Champions Trophy in China.

According to a PSB press release, the financial assistance comes as a “crucial support” to ensure the team’s performance and competitiveness at the international level.

Before the national outfit’s departure to China, the PHF top brass had revealed that the federation was suffering from a scarcity of funds and had to rely on loans to arrange the team’s participation in the coveted event. The federation, however, was assured that the board would reimburse the said amount.

The press release said the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and PSB also released a special grant of Rs96.65m to the PHF in the last six months for participating in different international tournaments, reinforcing their commitment to the development of hockey.

It added that the financial support was yet another sign of the PSB’s “commitment to promoting hockey and fostering a competitive environment” for Pakistan’s athletes on the international stage.

In the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal, Pakistan conceded defeat in the penalty shootout against hosts China. However, they managed to make a podium finish, beating Korea 5-2 in the bronze-medal match.

Earlier, in the group match, they put up a valiant show against traditional rivals India but lost 1-2.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
Updated 18 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

A fresh approach is needed, where Pakistan’s security is prioritised and decision taken to improve ties. Afghan Taliban also need to respond in kind.
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...
Political drama
Updated 16 Sep, 2024

Political drama

Govt must revisit its plans to bring constitutional amendments and ensure any proposed changes to judiciary are subjected to thorough debate.
Complete impunity
16 Sep, 2024

Complete impunity

ZERO per cent. That is the conviction rate in crimes against women and children in Sindh, according to data shared...
Melting glaciers
16 Sep, 2024

Melting glaciers

ACCELERATED glacial melt in the Indus river basin, as highlighted recently by the National Disaster Management...