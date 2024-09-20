Fourth mpox suspect in Karachi

KARACHI: Another passenger suspected of having mpox landed at Jinnah International Airport on Thursday morning and was later admitted to a hospital.

Sources said the 26-year-old patient, a resident of Abbottabad, had arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He was suspected of having mpox during a health screening at the airport.

This is the fourth suspected case of the viral infection in three weeks at Karachi airport.

“He has presented with rashes and some lesions on his skin. He is stable,” shared a doctor at the Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital and Research Centre, where the patient is currently under observation.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024