DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2023

Stocks gain over 500 points on back of multiple triggers

Talqeen Zubairi Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 04:03pm

Share prices at the Pakistan Stock Exchange rose on Thursday with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 508.48 points, or 1.26 per cent, to reach 41,007.82 points.

The market opened at 40,499.34 points and jumped from the get-go, and at one point had created a daily high of 41,086.67 before settling slightly lower.

First National Equities CEO Ali Malik said the 400 per cent dividend announced by Engro Corporation acted as a stimulus for investors to pursue buying in the market.

Engro announced a bumper Rs40 dividend earlier in the day and saw its share price go up by 5.79 per cent.

“Worst days for the market are behind us, and the investors have finally returned to the market,” Malik added.

“The stabilisation of the economy after the persistent fall over the last few months and expectations of positive response from Gulf countries has also boosted investor confidence.

Head of Research at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri also credited Engro as well as Bank Al Habib’s “good payouts for the impressive rally before Eid”.

He said the investors were also optimistic about the proposed initiation of talks between political parties over the issue of elections.

“The market is expecting a positive decision by the Supreme court,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arif Habib Corporation’s Ahsan Mehanti said that “good corporate results as well as a current account surplus” — the first one in two years — has “helped restore investors confidence”.

“If the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also signed, the rise will continue after Eid,” he added.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A Gordian knot
20 Apr, 2023

A Gordian knot

PTI and key stakeholders in govt. should act promptly and not waste time in initiating talks.
Wheat shortage
20 Apr, 2023

Wheat shortage

PAKISTAN’S major national food security policy goal is to grow enough wheat to not only meet its consumption needs...
Neglecting animals
20 Apr, 2023

Neglecting animals

WWF-PAKISTAN has given Sindh government officials a much-needed reality check regarding the upkeep of animals in...
Fury of the mob
Updated 19 Apr, 2023

Fury of the mob

An allegation of blasphemy is all it takes in today's Pakistan to destroy lives, uproot families or entire communities.
LSM decline
19 Apr, 2023

LSM decline

NEW large-scale manufacturing data, published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, shows that, in keeping with the...
Malnourished children
19 Apr, 2023

Malnourished children

ALTHOUGH the waters of 2022’s devastating floods have receded, the long-term impacts of the climate event continue...