Coalition govt plans national dialogue after Eid

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has decided to convene a huddle of heads of parties in the ruling coalition after Eidul Fitr to take to the next stage the already initiated national consultation process with all parties within and outside parliament.

According to an official statement issued late on Wednesday night, a high-level consultative meeting of the ruling parties held at the Prime Minister House reviewed the country’s situation in detail and held consultations on future strategies on constitutional and legal issues.

The meeting, after consulting on the previously stated position of holding general elections on the same day under the caretaker governments as per the constitutional procedure, said that the process of pre-consultation and negotiations regarding the holding of elections is going on among the coalition parties, for which the prime minister has already formed a committee.

“As politicians, we have never closed the door of dialogue to anyone, nor can any democrat do so. At every stage since the presentation of the economic pact, the coalition government has expressed its willingness to engage in meaningful, serious and constitutionally-bounded negotiations,” the participants reiterated.

PM wants solarisation project to be expedited, hurdles to imports removed; vows to provide sufficient fertiliser for farmers

Loadshedding

Earlier, chairing a meeting, the prime minister directed officials to ensure minimum loadshedding of electricity during summer, adding that work for the restoration of the Neelum-Jhelum project should be expedited.

The meeting was informed about the production of electricity and the expected demand during this summer. Furthermore, with regard to the revival of Neelum-Jhelum power project, it was said that the project would be fully restored and will start generating the cheap and clean electricity by July this year.

The meeting was also informed in detail about the provision of gas to the urea industry, besides the data of its production and consumption in the country.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure timely production of the urea fertiliser and its supply to the farmers. He said the government was taking all possible steps to minimise per acre cost of the farmers.

PM Shehbaz also directed authorities to keep an eye on the demand and supply of the fertiliser. Keeping in view the consumption and production of the fertiliser, he directed to present a comprehensive plan for buffer stock and the provision of gas to the industries.

In addition, the PM also directed fast implementation of solarisation project in the country by immediately removing all the impediments in the import of solar panels and other parts, APP reported.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2023