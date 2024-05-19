Pakistan to unveil indigenous biometric solutions in Cape Town

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development, a Nadra-owned company, in collaboration with National Radio and Telecommunication Corp­o­ration (NRTC), is set to unveil two cutting-edge indigenous biometric solutions at a conference in South Africa next week.

The ID4D (Identification for Development) conference in Cape Town will see Nadra Technologies Limited (NTL) and NRTC showcasing their innovative All-in-One Indigenous Kit and advanced IRIS Scanner at a joint stall.

The kit, developed by NTL and NRTC, represents a significant advancement in digital identity management. This portable, rugged device integrates multiple biometric authentication methods, making it an all-encompassing solution for secure identity verification.

Key features of the kit include fingerprint recognition for the highest level of accuracy and reliability. It supports real-time contactless iris recognition, enhancing security and authentication.

Advanced algorithms provide accurate facial recognition, crucial for diverse identity verification applications. The kit also boasts robust connectivity options, including support for 3G/4G, WiFi, Bluetooth and USB (Type A and Type C).

The GPS technology is enhanced with support for GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou, ensuring accurate global positioning and tracking. A 10,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities supports extensive use, while an IP65-rated enclosure provides protection against water and dust, ensuring reliable performance in harsh environments.

The Android 11 operating system provides a stable and secure platform for all operations, making this device a robust solution for national ID programmes, voter registration, border control, law enforcement, financial services, and mobile attendance.

Accompanying the kit, the new IRIS Scanner offers contactless, high-definition iris capturing from a distance. The device supports both binocular and monocular recognition modes, ensuring high accuracy with a false acceptance rate of less than 0.0001 per cent and a false rejection rate of less than 0.1pc.

The assembly of these devices in Pakistan marks a significant achievement in the country’s technological capabilities.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2024