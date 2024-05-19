Rs2.4bn ‘irregularities’ in dams construction in Balochistan

QUETTA: A special audit report has revealed irregularities of Rs2.4 billion and delays in the construction of 100 dams in Balochistan.

It added that work on 26 out of 100 dams was completed in 2021 instead of 2018. The delay ballooned construction costs by Rs261 million.

Expenses of the project implementation unit and supervision also went up by Rs133.6m, the report added.

An additional payment of Rs112.6m was made to non-shareholders while contractors were charged Rs9.9m less than what they owed under income tax.

An unregulated expenditure of over Rs950m was made for completion and another Rs150m for laboratory tests, which weren’t conducted. Rs131.8m were also spent on soil extraction and blasting of rocks, the report added.

The report has recommended action against those responsible for the misappropriation of funds.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2024