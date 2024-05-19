Today's Paper | May 19, 2024

Rs2.4bn ‘irregularities’ in dams construction in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published May 19, 2024 Updated May 19, 2024 08:34am

QUETTA: A special audit report has revealed irregularities of Rs2.4 billion and delays in the construction of 100 dams in Balochistan.

It added that work on 26 out of 100 dams was completed in 2021 instead of 2018. The delay ballooned construction costs by Rs261 million.

Expenses of the project implementation unit and supervision also went up by Rs133.6m, the report added.

An additional payment of Rs112.6m was made to non-shareholders while contractors were charged Rs9.9m less than what they owed under income tax.

An unregulated expenditure of over Rs950m was made for completion and another Rs150m for laboratory tests, which weren’t conducted. Rs131.8m were also spent on soil extraction and blasting of rocks, the report added.

The report has recommended action against those responsible for the misappropriation of funds.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2024

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Border clashes
19 May, 2024

Border clashes

THE Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier has witnessed another series of flare-ups, this time in the Kurram tribal district...
Penalising the dutiful
19 May, 2024

Penalising the dutiful

DOES the government feel no remorse in burdening honest citizens with the cost of its own ineptitude? With the ...
Students in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 19 May, 2024

Students in Kyrgyzstan

The govt ought to take a direct approach comprising convincing communication with the students and Kyrgyz authorities.
Ominous demands
Updated 18 May, 2024

Ominous demands

The federal government needs to boost its revenues to reduce future borrowing and pay back its existing debt.
Property leaks
18 May, 2024

Property leaks

THE leaked Dubai property data reported on by media organisations around the world earlier this week seems to have...
Heat warnings
18 May, 2024

Heat warnings

STARTING next week, the country must brace for brutal heatwaves. The NDMA warns of severe conditions with...