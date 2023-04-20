Anwarul Haq elected AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: In a dramatic move, the AJK Legislative Asse­mbly elected its Spea­ker Chaudhry Anwarul Haq as the next premier in the small hours of Thursday, ending a weeklong deadlock after ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification.

Polling was held at about 1:25am and 31 members voted for Mr Haq, including seven from PML-N and 12 each from PPP and renegades from ruling PTI.

Mr Haq remained with PTI “to ensure its return to power in the face of manoeuvres by the combined opposition” which wanted to clinch power with the help of another small group of PTI deserters, under President Sultan Mahmood’s influence.

PTI regional president Ilyas said the party had not named a candidate. “Today, I have come to know about the machinations of Mr Haq.

On the one hand he was assuring PTI leadership of his efforts to save the party, on the other he was striking a deal with the establishment,“ he said.

