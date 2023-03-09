DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2023

AJK PM castigates civil servant, his backers

Tariq Naqash Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 09:10am
<p>AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas speaks at a function held in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day. — Pictures via PM’s social media account</p>

AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas speaks at a function held in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day. — Pictures via PM’s social media account

<p>AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas interacts with women at one of the several stalls set up at the venue to a function to mark Women’s Day in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday. — Pictures via PM’s social media account</p>

AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas interacts with women at one of the several stalls set up at the venue to a function to mark Women’s Day in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday. — Pictures via PM’s social media account

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Wednesday lashed out at an unnamed civil servant and his backers from the political elite, warning that no one could be allowed to hold the state and its system hostage.

The emotional-cum-angry outburst from the prime minister came in the second part of his speech at a function held here under the aegis of social welfare and women development departments to mark International Women’s Day.

“The state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has practically been hijacked. However, those who believe they can hold the system hostage are gravely mistaken,” he said.

Mr Ilyas questioned what kind of state was it where the Inland Revenue Commissioner would get a posting after paying Rs350 to 400 million [as inducement]?

“…These mindless people do not understand that we are not technocrats. Rather, we have our roots in public and we are from them.”

Though the prime minister did not take any name, his focus was on an AJK Inland Department officer who is widely alleged to have assets beyond means.

Mr Ilyas maintained that the Kashmiri mothers and sisters across the Line of Control had been resisting India’s beastly troops on the basis of their trust in AJK and questioned whether this territory was liberated because “its employee should establish offshore companies”.

“Whether that employee is a public [civil] servant or from any other sector, they are mistaken that I am ill-informed about his assets and offshore companies…He who feels disturbed with my decisions must bear in mind that I am in full knowledge of his entire record… But I want to proceed through the proper channel,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ilyas said his government was committed to addressing the problems of women and empowering them.

He said a pink bus service has been launched to facilitate the travel of working women in Muzaffarabad and in a short span of time, not only the number of buses would be increased in the capital but similar services with two buses each would also be launched in divisional headquarters Rawalakot and Mirpur.

He said modern technical training institutes were also being introduced from where more than 1600 women would benefit.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Second thoughts?
Updated 09 Mar, 2023

Second thoughts?

PPP's complaints against the govt seem enough to be considered a deal-breaker for the two parties’ marriage of convenience at the centre.
Oil warning
09 Mar, 2023

Oil warning

THE danger of an imminent fuel shortage in the country is low since petrol and diesel stocks are well above the...
Hijab decision
09 Mar, 2023

Hijab decision

IN yet another example of the authorities enforcing what really should be a personal decision, the education...
Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...