AJK PM castigates civil servant, his backers

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Wednesday lashed out at an unnamed civil servant and his backers from the political elite, warning that no one could be allowed to hold the state and its system hostage.

The emotional-cum-angry outburst from the prime minister came in the second part of his speech at a function held here under the aegis of social welfare and women development departments to mark International Women’s Day.

“The state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has practically been hijacked. However, those who believe they can hold the system hostage are gravely mistaken,” he said.

Mr Ilyas questioned what kind of state was it where the Inland Revenue Commissioner would get a posting after paying Rs350 to 400 million [as inducement]?

“…These mindless people do not understand that we are not technocrats. Rather, we have our roots in public and we are from them.”

Though the prime minister did not take any name, his focus was on an AJK Inland Department officer who is widely alleged to have assets beyond means.

Mr Ilyas maintained that the Kashmiri mothers and sisters across the Line of Control had been resisting India’s beastly troops on the basis of their trust in AJK and questioned whether this territory was liberated because “its employee should establish offshore companies”.

“Whether that employee is a public [civil] servant or from any other sector, they are mistaken that I am ill-informed about his assets and offshore companies…He who feels disturbed with my decisions must bear in mind that I am in full knowledge of his entire record… But I want to proceed through the proper channel,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ilyas said his government was committed to addressing the problems of women and empowering them.

He said a pink bus service has been launched to facilitate the travel of working women in Muzaffarabad and in a short span of time, not only the number of buses would be increased in the capital but similar services with two buses each would also be launched in divisional headquarters Rawalakot and Mirpur.

He said modern technical training institutes were also being introduced from where more than 1600 women would benefit.

