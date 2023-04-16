DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 16, 2023

Three Dera dealers held for flour distribution fraud

Our Correspondent Published April 16, 2023 Updated April 16, 2023 07:09am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration on Saturday arrested three dealers of free flour and also imposed heavy fines on them for receiving money from the deserving people and also distributing the commodity among their favourites.

Dera deputy commissioner Mansoor Arshad imposed Rs500,000 fine on each of the three flour dealers and sent them to jail for 30 days.

The deputy commissioner said strict action would be taken against those who created difficulties in provision of free flour to the deserving people.

Meanwhile, the Dera police claimed to have arrested five outlaws during raids conducted during the ongoing campaign against absconders in the district.

A police official said on the directives of district police officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the police launched a campaign to arrest the absconders.

He said the Saddar police led by SHO Tariq Saleem arrested four absconders during a raid. They included Mohammad Sabir, Bashir, Ashiq Khan and Moosa Khan. The outlaws were wanted by the police in different cases.

Similarly, the Paharpur police arrested an absconder during a raid.

The accused was identified as Saleem, a resident of Shahdao area.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A final push
Updated 16 Apr, 2023

A final push

This is the time to, in the words of Thomas Paine, “Lead, follow, or get out of the way”.
Whistleblower perils
16 Apr, 2023

Whistleblower perils

IN a country where tax evasion is rife and increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio a perennial topic of discussion, one ...
Firetraps
16 Apr, 2023

Firetraps

MOST of our cities are dotted with firetraps, while firefighting facilities are woefully inadequate to deal with...
For shame
Updated 15 Apr, 2023

For shame

The SC ruling on bill limiting CJP powers made it clear that there are no rules in play.
TTP hot pursuit
15 Apr, 2023

TTP hot pursuit

ARMY chief Gen Asim Munir’s observation at yesterday’s in camera session of the National Assembly that the...
The Sepra plan
15 Apr, 2023

The Sepra plan

IN a major policy decision, the Sindh cabinet has approved a draft law for the creation of the first provincial...