Three Dera dealers held for flour distribution fraud

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration on Saturday arrested three dealers of free flour and also imposed heavy fines on them for receiving money from the deserving people and also distributing the commodity among their favourites.

Dera deputy commissioner Mansoor Arshad imposed Rs500,000 fine on each of the three flour dealers and sent them to jail for 30 days.

The deputy commissioner said strict action would be taken against those who created difficulties in provision of free flour to the deserving people.

Meanwhile, the Dera police claimed to have arrested five outlaws during raids conducted during the ongoing campaign against absconders in the district.

A police official said on the directives of district police officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the police launched a campaign to arrest the absconders.

He said the Saddar police led by SHO Tariq Saleem arrested four absconders during a raid. They included Mohammad Sabir, Bashir, Ashiq Khan and Moosa Khan. The outlaws were wanted by the police in different cases.

Similarly, the Paharpur police arrested an absconder during a raid.

The accused was identified as Saleem, a resident of Shahdao area.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2023