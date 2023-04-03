Police asked to book dealers for fraud in free flour distribution in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food department has asked police to register cases against three dealers over alleged fraud in the distribution of free wheat flour, according to officials.

They said that the department asked relevant police stations to register cases against three flour dealers. They said that they received complaints against two dealers for not providing wheat flour bags to deserving people. They added that two cases would be registered against the flour dealers in Khazana area of the provincial capital.

“One dealer is accused of receiving money during distribution of free wheat flour,” said officials. They added that the department sought registration of two cases in Khazana and one in Daudzai area.

Mohammad Yasir Hassan, the director of the department, said that food department shared complaints with the district food controllers in other districts and the rationing controller in the provincial capital. “We have sent letters to DFCs and rationing controller after receiving complaints from people,” he told Dawn.

Jamshed Afridi, the rationing controller, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said that relevant police stations were asked to register cases against wheat flour dealers following complaints. “We have also received complaints and more cases will be registered on Monday,” he added.

On the other hand, the district administration has compiled a report on damage caused to Hayatabad Sports Complex during distribution of free wheat flour bags on Saturday.

The report said that the complex was damaged at different locations. Stones were pelted during the distribution of free wheat flour bags, which damaged its windowpanes besides imported aluminum panels.

It stated that windows of the cricket stadium, guardroom at the main gate of the stadium and a car were also damaged.

On Saturday, police fired tear gas shells at a crowd after it tried to force its way into the sports stadium to receive free wheat flour. People pelted police with stones for blocking their entry to the centre, however, no one was injured in the incident.

An official told Dawn that the district administration managed the crowd and flour distribution with the help of police and civil defence volunteers.

He said that police allowed people to enter the complex through one gate and exit from another after collecting flour bags.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023