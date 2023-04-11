DAWN.COM Logo

Dera man dies after suffering ‘heat stroke’ at flour distribution point

A Correspondent Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 07:14am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A citizen died due to heat stroke he suffered while collecting free flour at a distribution point set up in Baisakhi ground here on Monday, doctors and his father claimed.

A resident of Zafarabad Colony told the police that condition of his son, Waqas deteriorated and he started vomiting after he reached home. He said the family shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The man lost his life due to heat stroke, said a doctor at the trauma centre of the main hospital.

The people, who came to get free flour at the distribution point, termed the lack of facilities as a reason behind the death. They said they came in the morning and kept standing in queues under the scorching sun the whole day.

They alleged that officials of food and revenue departments deputed at the distribution point distributed flour on the basis of nepotism and favouritism.

They said no facilities of any kind were available at the distribution centre.

A woman, who came from Maddi area of Kulachi, said the people bore the burden of transportation fare to reach the centre for getting free flour, but they had to return without the commodity as flour was being distributed among favourites.

HEARING: The Peshawar High Court’s Dera Division Bench on Monday took up a plea, seeking court’s directives to an anti-terrorism court to directly nominate PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and his brother, Umar Amin in the murder case of former provincial law minister Sardar Israrullah Gandapur.

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Faheem Wali Khan and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal.

Waheed Anjum Advocate appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Eight people, including Israrullah Gandapur, were martyred and 11 others were injured in a suicide attack occurred in Gandapur Cottage in Kulachi on October 16, 2013.

Petitioner Mohammad Jahangir told Dawn that the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department did not listen to their request to place Ali Amin and his brother in column 3.

He insisted as they had been nominated under Section 302 they should be placed in column 3 instead of column 2.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

