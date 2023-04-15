Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Punja Sahib

Hasan Abdal: Pilgrims gather at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib, one of the holiest sites in the Sikh faith, during the annual spring harvest festival of Baisakhi, on Friday.—AFP

TAXILA: The Gurdwara Punja Sahib on Friday morning came alive as over 10,000 Sikh devotees collectively chanted slogans like ‘Wahe Guru Ji Ki Khalsa’, ‘Wahe Guru Ji Ki Fateh’ and ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ to commemorate the formation of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Hustle and bustle was witnessed at the temple as Sikh as well as Hindu devotees from across the country and various parts of the country poured into the temple to celebrate their religious feast.

Much jubilation and enthusiasm was seen on the last day of the festival as the gurdwara was jam packed with Hindu and Sikh pilgrims wearing colourful dresses. Following Bhog, the pilgrims performed Keerthan for purification which is followed by Ardaas or prayer.

This marked the formal end of the festival and sweets were distributed among pilgrims. According to the Britannica Encyclopedia, with 25 million followers’ worldwide, Sikhism is the sixth most practiced religion of the world.

Sardar Harvinder Singh, a granthi at the temple, said that the annual Baisakhi festival is one of the most significant festivals for the Sikh community as it marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. He added that it is celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year and Sikhs from all over the world visit various gurdwaras to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

Addressing the Bhog ceremony as chief guest, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Habib Ur Rehman said that the board is taking all possible measures for renovation, upgradation and protection of worship places of minorities in Pakistan.

He said development works are going on rapidly in temples and gurdwaras across the country, adding that pilgrims from India must inform people there about the treatment they receive in Pakistan. He said a digital library and museum was being established in Nankana Sahib to highlight the historical heritage of worship places of minorities.

He further said that the birthplace of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Gujranwala will be renovated.

“The number of scholarships for Hindu and Sikh students named after Baba Guru Nanak have been increased from 50 to 100 and this number will be increased further,” he added.

Speaking on this occasion, Amarjit Singh Bhalipur, the party leader of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that it was a pleasure to see the construction and development of gurdwaras.

“We are praying for the prosperity of the guru’s land,” he said, adding that Indian pilgrims are extremely grateful to the government of Pakistan for making the best arrangements. The authorities here have given us a lot of love and we feel like we are in our own home, he added.

Later, the pilgrims were sent to Lahore by special 58 air-conditioned coaches amid tight security measures.

