DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2023

Fire breaks out in factory in Karachi’s Gabol Town

Imtiaz Ali Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 11:55am
<p>Fire extinguishers are busy in dousing a fire that erupted at a factory in Karachi’s Gabol Town on Wednesday. — Photo by author</p>

Fire extinguishers are busy in dousing a fire that erupted at a factory in Karachi’s Gabol Town on Wednesday. — Photo by author

A fire broke out in a factory located in Sector 16-B of Karachi’s Gabol Town on Wednesday morning, police and rescue officials said.

According to a statement shared with the media by Gabol Town police, fire trucks have reached at the site and are busy extinguishing the fire.

Police and Edhi Foundation teams are also present in the area, which has been cordoned off.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Further investigation is under way.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be immediately determined.

Last week, a man died and nearly 100 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a commercial building on the city’s main Shahrah-i-Liaquat in New Chali near Boulton Market.

Initial reports had suggested that the fire erupted because of a short circuit in the building. Around 15-20 offices were damaged in the blaze.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Censorship central
Updated 12 Apr, 2023

Censorship central

Pemra should regulate media to curb egregious excesses, not restrict the flow of information.
Fuzzy numbers
12 Apr, 2023

Fuzzy numbers

IF significant credibility gaps persist regarding the data of the ongoing seventh census, the massive exercise may...
River project protests
12 Apr, 2023

River project protests

BESET by legal challenges and landowners’ protests, the Ravi Urban Development Authority has lately drawn flak ...
Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...