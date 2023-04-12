Fire breaks out in factory in Karachi’s Gabol Town

A fire broke out in a factory located in Sector 16-B of Karachi’s Gabol Town on Wednesday morning, police and rescue officials said.

According to a statement shared with the media by Gabol Town police, fire trucks have reached at the site and are busy extinguishing the fire.

Police and Edhi Foundation teams are also present in the area, which has been cordoned off.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Further investigation is under way.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be immediately determined.

Last week, a man died and nearly 100 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a commercial building on the city’s main Shahrah-i-Liaquat in New Chali near Boulton Market.

Initial reports had suggested that the fire erupted because of a short circuit in the building. Around 15-20 offices were damaged in the blaze.