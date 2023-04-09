One killed, over 100 rescued from Karachi high-rise fire

Smoke billows out from the building on Shahrah-i-Liaquat after a fire broke out on Saturday morning. —PPI

KARACHI: A man died and three others fell unconscious due to heavy smoke when a fire erupted in a commercial building on main Shahrah-i-Liaquat in New Chali near Boulton Market on Saturday morning, said officials.

The fire broke out on the third floor of Arkay Square (Extension) due to a short circuit. It spread to the 10th floor through ducts causing breathing problems for employees; however, around 100 people, including women, were evacuated from the building.

According to City SSP Arif Aziz, one person, identified as Ali Asghar, 46, died and Rati Lal, 28, Arsalan, 23, and Asif Masih, 23, fell unconscious. The dead and the passed out persons were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the body of Asghar was almost completely burnt. His relatives took away his body without allowing doctors to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

“Initial reports suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit,” said the City SSP in a statement.

Chief Fire Officer of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Ishtiaq Ahmed told journalists that several persons, including three unconscious persons, and 10 women were rescued.

He said that the fire was put out after hectic efforts of two hours. He added that due to severity of the situation, fire engines were called in from across the metropolis.

Boulton Market SHO Mohammed Aslam told Dawn that a total of 10 fire engines, including two snorkels, took part in firefighting. He said that 110 persons were rescued.

The fire that broke at 10:35am spread through different offices. However, he added that the fire was put out and cooling work had been completed by 3:30pm.

When this reporter visited the scene at around 3pm, Shahrah-i-Liaquat was opened for traffic, parts of Arkay Square walls had been blackened while one police mobile and one fire engine were standing there.

Several office-bearers of the building union were sitting at the entrance of the building.

When approached by Dawn, one of the union representatives, who wished not to be named, said that Arkay Square (Ext.) was a big building with 228 offices up to the 10th floor. At present, a total of 196 offices were occupied mostly by shipping and clearing agents while the rest were closed or unoccupied.

He confirmed that a short circuit caused the fire. The fire was controlled at 1pm and a ‘few offices’ on the third and 10th floors were damaged.

Another union representative said that around 15-20 offices were damaged in the fire on third and 10th floor.

