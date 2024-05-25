Today's Paper | May 25, 2024

Punjab cabinet approves action against Imran, PTI leaders for ‘hateful’ rhetoric against institutions

Imran Gabol Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 12:01am
A meeting of the Punjab cabinet on Friday. — Government of Punjab X
A meeting of the Punjab cabinet on Friday. — Government of Punjab X

The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved undertaking legal action against incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders for building a “hateful narrative against the state institutions”.

A statement from the Punjab government said the decision was taken in a provincial cabinet meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Elaborating on the development during a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said the home department had submitted an inquiry report which allegedly revealed that PTI members were “spreading mischief inside and outside the [Adiala] jail”.

She alleged that the PTI spread propaganda that Imran was not allowed to meet anyone, adding that the party was “spreading hate as part of organised propaganda”.

Bokhari said it was decided to file a complaint according to the report submitted by the home ministry.

“To spread incitement in the country, to destabilise the country, to spread hatred against the institutions in the country, that is the total agenda of this party,” she said, adding that the PTI was not thinking about the country’s benefit or favour.

Last week, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly had lashed out at the country’s military establishment over its alleged political role. He had indirectly called for the trial of the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) under Article 6 over his “political press conference”.

His comments came after ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif had said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “earnestly apologises publicly in front of the nation”.

The PTI had termed the ISPR presser as “full of contradictions”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF’s unease
Updated 24 May, 2024

IMF’s unease

It is clear that the next phase of economic stabilisation will be very tough for most of the population.
Belated recognition
24 May, 2024

Belated recognition

WITH Wednesday’s announcement by three European states that they intend to recognise Palestine as a state later...
App for GBV survivors
24 May, 2024

App for GBV survivors

GENDER-based violence is caught between two worlds: one sees it as a crime, the other as ‘convention’. The ...
Energy inflation
Updated 23 May, 2024

Energy inflation

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots is already tearing apart Pakistan’s social fabric.
Culture of violence
23 May, 2024

Culture of violence

WHILE political differences are part of the democratic process, there can be no justification for such disagreements...
Flooding threats
23 May, 2024

Flooding threats

WITH temperatures in GB and KP forecasted to be four to six degrees higher than normal this week, the threat of...