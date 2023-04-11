4 policemen dead in gunbattle with terrorists during Quetta operation

An intelligence-based operation in Quetta turned deadly in the early hours of Tuesday, with at least four police officers losing their lives in a gunbattle with terrorists, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) in Quetta Capt (retd) Zohair Moshin, told Dawn.com that the operation was launched to neutralise terrorists who had been involved in past attacks on security forces in Kuchlak.

The operation was conducted in conjunction with Frontier Constabulary personnel.

During the operation, law enforcement personnel surrounded a house in Kuchlak, from which the terrorists opened fire on the officers, resulting in the tragic loss of four of them, the SSP said.

In response, the personnel retaliated, resulting in the death of one of the terrorists.

Police officials recovered weapons and ammunition from the deceased terrorist, prompting the SSP to suggest that he could have been involved in an attack on police officers two days prior, as well as an attack on the Frontier Constabulary a week ago.

The body of the alleged terrorist was taken to a Quetta hospital to establish his identity, while the remains of the four officers were transported to Police Lines Quetta.

On Monday, at least four people were killed and 21 wounded in two attacks targeting the police in Quetta.

According to police, the target of the attack was SP Investigation Naseer Shah of Quetta police whose vehicle was parked at the Kandahari Bazaar. The SP was not in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

On Sunday, two cops were martyred and one was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Killi Spine area of the Kuchlak district.

Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had expressed grief over the attack and paid tribute to the martyrs.

On Friday, a National Security Committee (NSC) — which acts as the principal decision-making body on national security matters — held a meeting wherein it agreed to launch an “all-out comprehensive operation” to rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

“The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with [the participation of] entire nation and government to rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination,” the press release said.

It added that the operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan would incorporate measures at political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels.