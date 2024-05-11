Today's Paper | May 11, 2024

President Zardari granted immunity from criminal proceedings by Islamabad accountability court

Umer Burney Published May 11, 2024 Updated May 11, 2024 03:08pm

An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday granted President Asif Ali Zardari immunity from criminal proceedings in two cases of the National Accountability Court (NAB).

According to the court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, since Zardari was elected to the president’s office this year, no criminal proceedings can be launched against him and any proceedings already underway have been stayed or paused.

The president had last month petitioned the court under Section 248(2) of the Constitution, which states that no criminal proceedings can be launched or continued against a sitting president or governor.

The prosecutor “did not contest the petition”, concurring with its contents and raising no objections.

Zardari filed for immunity under Article 248 of the Cons­titution, aiming to stop the ongoing criminal proceedings against him in the Islamabad Accountability Court pertaining to the Thatta Water Supply Pro­ject and Park Lane cases.

The NAB prosecution had alleged that Zardari, during his previous tenure as president, influenced the relevant authorities to get loans released to his front companies, including Park Lane.

President Zardari, according to NAB, got a loan of Rs1.5 billion released to his front company Parthenon Private Limited with ill intention and the money was later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts.

The water supply reference pertains to alleged illegal award of a contract by the special initiative department for water supply scheme, Thatta, to private contractor Harish & Co.

Zardari also extended the immunity claim to two other cases concerning Toshakhana vehicles and fake bank accounts, his lead counsel, Senator Farooq H. Naek, had told Dawn.

In a written reply submitted to the accountability court in the Toshakhana vehicle reference in April, NAB prosecutors stated that President Zardari enjoys constitutional immunity.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taxing pensions
Updated 11 May, 2024

Taxing pensions

Tax reforms have failed to deliver because of distortions created by the FBR bureaucracy through SROs, apparently for personal gains.
Orwellian slide
11 May, 2024

Orwellian slide

IN recent years, Pakistan has made several attempts at introducing an overarching mechanism through which to check...
Terror against girls
11 May, 2024

Terror against girls

ONCE again, the ogre of terrorism is seeking the sacrifice of schoolgirls. On Wednesday, just days after the...
Enrolment drive
Updated 10 May, 2024

Enrolment drive

The authorities should implement targeted interventions to bring out-of-school children, especially girls, into the educational system.
Gwadar outrage
10 May, 2024

Gwadar outrage

JUST two days after the president, while on a visit to Balochistan, discussed the need for a political dialogue to...
Save the witness
10 May, 2024

Save the witness

THE old affliction of failed enforcement has rendered another law lifeless. Enacted over a decade ago, the Sindh...