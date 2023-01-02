DAWN.COM Logo

NSC meeting reiterates 'zero tolerance' against terrorism

Sanaullah Khan Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 09:53pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee on Monday. — PMO</p>

The second round of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting convened on Monday reiterated its resolve to have "zero tolerance" for terrorism in the country, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The moot — the principal decision-making forum on foreign policy and national security — was attended by senior civilian and military leaders with key matters of security and the economy on the agenda.

A press release issued by the PMO after the meeting's conclusion said the NSC reaffirmed its determination to take on "any and all entities that resort to violence", adding that any violence would be dealt with the "full force of the state".

"Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory," the press release reads.

It added that the committee was apprised of the country's security situation of the country with a particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that the war against terrorism will be led by federal and provincial governments as per the National Action Plan in accordance with the National Internal Security Policy with "people-centric socio-economic development" as the priority.

Meanwhile, the armed forces will provide "resolute deterrence and secure a conducive and enabling environment".

"Provincial Apex Committees are being revived in full earnest and LEAs (law enforcement agencies), especially CTDs (counter terrorism departments), will be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities.

"The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people," the press release reads.

Last week, in the opening round, the high-level body vowed to eradicate terrorism with full force and without any distinction before postponing the moot till today so decisions could be finalised in view of proposals.

Since it is quite unusual for the NSC meeting to enter a second round, it was believed that decisions would be taken not only to deal with terrorism but also to stabilise the country’s crippling economy.

A source in the government, following Friday's opening round, had told Dawn that the civil and military leadership resolved that Pakistan, which remained the worst victim of terrorism in the world, had gained peace after a long war on terror that began in 2001.

The state will not allow terrorism to resurface because peace was gained through the sacrifices of thousands of Pakistani citizens, it added.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Department interrogation centre in Bannu and the suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.

‘National security revolves around economic security'

The NSC moot also deliberated on the economic situation of the country and underscored that comprehensive national security "revolves around economic security", adding that a country's sovereignty and dignity are stressed without "self-sufficiency and economic independence".

"The forum undertook a comprehensive view of the ongoing economic situation vis-à-vis challenges being faced by the common people of Pakistan, particularly the lower and middle-income classes.

"The finance minister briefed the forum about the economic stability roadmap of the government, including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people," the press release reads.

It added that the committee agreed on taking concrete steps to strengthen the economy such as import rationalisation and curbing illegal currency outflows.

"Emphasis will be specially made to improve agricultural output and manufacturing sector to ensure food security, import substitution and employment. It was resolved that people-centric economic policies with trickle-down effects on common people will remain a priority. It was also agreed to involve all stakeholders for consensus to realise effective and fast-track economic recovery and road map," the press release reads.

Regarding the issue of mitigating challenges faced by the country's 33 million flood affectees, the NSC resolved to mobilise all resources for their rehabilitation and reconstruction in coordination with the provincial governments and multilateral financial institutions.

The forum also "appreciated the ongoing relief efforts led by the prime minister and federating units", the press release added.

luke
Jan 02, 2023 03:07pm
and 99% of the govt delegation is involved in serious corruption and they're on bail, what a country man
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Jan 02, 2023 03:07pm
Important decisions: when shall we release the videos of IK? What new strategies to adopt in order to avoid holding elections at any cost?
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Jan 02, 2023 03:14pm
So what happened in the first round ...what the second round will do ..All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident. ...define irony ..repeating the experiment without changing the variables and expecting a different result ...good luck
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Jan 02, 2023 03:36pm
National "Security" Committee will decide on economy? Paxtaan is a funny country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jan 02, 2023 03:56pm
Media gimmick, they don't have an policy except on managing their cases.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Jan 02, 2023 04:09pm
NSC meetings round & round, round & round, all through the towns. Nothing tangible expected unless & until, Financial Disciplines are clamped. Political stability is attained. Let LG elections happen, announce date for general elections. The feudal culture, VIP culture abolished. Austerity measures adopted.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Jan 02, 2023 04:16pm
Take on the TTP. This cancer must be rooted out. There is no option to dither at this point. If any politician tries to exploit the situation by displaying a soft corner for TTP, he must be thrown out of politics. The nation needs to display steely resolve & single-minded pursuit of policy.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jan 02, 2023 04:30pm
These are the consequences of the policy, decision and politics of the past and present military and civilian governments that the millions of Afghans are residing in Pakistan for decades and doing crimes and terrorism. The Afghans weren't, aren't and will never be friends of Pakistan and are ungrateful.
Reply Recommend 0
CONCERNED
Jan 02, 2023 04:36pm
Nothing is going to come out from this NSC meeting till the imported Govt is removed frrom office, such decision need bold steps to be taken & the present imported govt does not have the guts to take them
Reply Recommend 0
Hammza
Jan 02, 2023 04:38pm
Highly time to leave Pakistan. Goto Sri Lanka or Vietnam better than Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 02, 2023 04:58pm
NSC should take all necessary steps to protest the interest of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Jan 02, 2023 05:23pm
Let's hope someone thinks more about Pakistan than about their own interests.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Jan 02, 2023 05:37pm
Will they sack the highly incompetent dar?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Jan 02, 2023 05:55pm
First priority for national security is to resume trade with India. The country cannot afford to fight with India another 75 years. If medicines can be imported, why not other food items at least. Keep the false prestige and ego aside. At least the common man will be benefitted
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Jan 02, 2023 06:00pm
WoW! Second round of the esteemed committee? The first round reached a profound conclusion that “ Terrorists are enemy of the country”. Wonder what the second round May conclude. May be Live within your means? Repay all debts? Don’t borrow what you can not afford? Or something more profound?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2023 06:10pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Chaiwala
Jan 02, 2023 06:13pm
Soon bomb blasts will be regular occurrence in cities.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 02, 2023 06:24pm
Pakistan's Economy can be fixed very easily & quickly. One simple solution. The democratically elected political leaders must stop stealing money forthwith.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 02, 2023 06:27pm
@AZAM AKBAR , Yes. The Afghans are forever ungrateful. They can never be our friends or brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 02, 2023 06:31pm
GOP is still a victim of IKN's demented Foreign Policy. We need to change this policy - abruptly not gradually.
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Jan 02, 2023 06:34pm
When is the 3rd meeting of NSC?
Reply Recommend 0
Suba
Jan 02, 2023 06:58pm
@Hammza, Vietnam economy is good. You should instead tell go to Somalia and srilanka.
Reply Recommend 0
Siva
Jan 02, 2023 07:11pm
Why army always sits in every PM's and its leaders' meetings? Clearly shows who is running the country in proxy.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Jan 02, 2023 07:23pm
@Fastforward, I agree. You are importing medicines directly and Indian products indirectly thorugh Dubai. Why not save money getting directly from India?
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Jan 02, 2023 07:24pm
Look, Modi is not going to give you Kashmir. Do you want to start trade or not or keep fighting for another 75 years with no success?
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jan 02, 2023 07:26pm
Nothing will happens after this NSC meeting, all the things will go as before. Basically PDM is awaiting funds from USA.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 02, 2023 07:31pm
IKN has created a huge nuisance by befriending the Taliban. Such friends are worse than enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 02, 2023 07:41pm
As I suggested many a time, Pakistan should commence Comprehensive Civil cum Military Negotiation with USA. Since timing is critical, the time to do this was around Oct 2021 - right after the US exit from Afghanistan. Now the situation is more complicated due the war in Ukraine. But better late than never. With some intelligence, Pakistan can benefit from relationships with both USA & China.
Reply Recommend 0
Prakash
Jan 02, 2023 07:42pm
Total How many rounds are planned?
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Jan 02, 2023 07:44pm
Gimmick. Meeting was about how to loot pakistan further what assets we can sell
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 02, 2023 07:51pm
With some intelligence, GOP can build a Gas Pipeline from Iran (Pars) to Pakistan (Sukkur) with Credit & Technical Assistance from China or Russia, which is our urgent energy need, and will also enhance our Energy Security.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Jan 02, 2023 08:03pm
Just realised the worst thing in Pakistan is not the danger of default but criticising the brilliant financial performance of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 02, 2023 08:17pm
Food Inflation is now the biggest, most urgent & deadly Security Risk to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Gafoor
Jan 02, 2023 08:26pm
@Fastforward, But India doesnt want anything to do with us..
Reply Recommend 0

