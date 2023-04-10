Two cops martyred in Kuchlak attack

QUETTA: Two cops were martyred and one was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Killi Spine area of Kuchlak district on Sun­day evening, police said.

The policemen, who belon­ged to the Eagle Squad, were patrolling on a motorcycle when the assailants opened indiscriminate fire, leaving three injured. One of the assailants was killed while the other managed to escape as cops returned fire.

The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital where two of them succumbed to their wounds. The martyred policemen were identified as constables Abdul Jabbar and Jalaat Khan.

Quetta DIG Ghulam Azfar Maheser confirmed that the cops were targeted by terrorists. He added that despite being injured, the policemen promptly returned fire and killed an attacker.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace the attackers.

Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the attack and paid tribute to the martyrs.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2023