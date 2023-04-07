DAWN.COM Logo

Progress made in multimillion theft at house of Wasim’s mother in Karachi

Published April 7, 2023

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have made some progress in the incident of theft at the residence of former city mayor Wasim Akhter’s mother in DHA. Gold and diamond jewellery worth millions of rupees had been stolen in the incident and the matter was recently reported to the area police.

The police said they had succeeded in recovering some of the stolen items and were continuing an investigation.

Two police teams have been investigating the matter and trying to recover the remaining stolen gold jewelley reportedly sold to some jewellers in Ghotki and Sanghar, it was learnt.

South-SSP Syed Asad Raza told Dawn on Thursday that a ring worth Rs6 million had been recovered. He said the theft was allegedly committed by a maid, Nimra, employed by Wasim Akhter’s mother about a month back.

According to the FIR registered at the Darakshan police station, the theft had occurred on March 9. An FIR was registered on the complaint of a domestic servant, Mohammed Tufail, who stated said that the house owners had gone to Islamabad and during their absence the theft occurred. He claimed that a servant took away 18 gold bangles, one diamond necklace, a pair of diamond ear studs, three diamond rings, including one worth Rs6 million, two gold studs and a purse containing Rs100,000 and other valuables.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2023

