SHC CJ resents police, administration apathy over 18 deaths in Keamari

Ishaq Tanoli Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 10:35am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday expressed is dissatisfaction over the investigation being conducted by police into the 18 deaths due to ‘toxic emissions’ in a Keamari neighbourhood.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh also deplored that no action was taken against the illegally established factories in residential areas apart from sealing them.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to file a comprehensive statement till April 10 about the recommendations of a medical board and about the action taken against the factories operating in the residential areas concerned.

The bench further expressed its disappointment over the progress report filed by the senior superintendent of police (investigation) Keamari.

Bench irked by only sealing of factories, disappointed over SSP’s progress report

When the chief justice asked the authorities about the action taken against the factories operating illegally in the areas in question, the advocate general of Sindh and the assistant commissioner concerned said that such industrial units had been sealed.

The chief justice expressed his resentment over such statement and remarked that 18 people had lost their lives but the administration had only sealed such factories.

The bench remarked that the investigating officer could de-seal such industrial units anytime against a bribe.

The bench in its order said that the AG Sindh had sought time for filing a comprehensive report with regard to the constitution of a medical board, its recommendation and action taken against the factories said to have been illegally established in the residential areas concerned.

In February, the SHC had directed the provincial police officer to register FIRs for each victim and conduct proper investigation into the deaths as well as to remove incompetent officials and depute a senior police officer to probe such cases.

It had also expressed its serious dismay over the inaction by the police and local administration for not conducting autopsy of the deceased and reluctance of the police officers concerned in registering cases.

Earlier, on Jan 31, the registrar of SHC had placed a report, including the news published in different newspapers, before the chief justice about the deaths and the chief justice had converted the report to a constitutional petition.

Petitions had also been filed in 2020 regarding an identical matter as around 15 people had died due to suspected leakage of toxic gas in Keamari in February 2020.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2023

