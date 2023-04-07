Reduction in quota mars distribution of free flour in Khyber

KHYBER: The process of the distribution of free flour among deserving family has been badly affected in Khyber owing to a sudden reduction in the quota of the commodity and problems in internet service in parts of the tribal district.

The reduction in quota of free flour has invited the ire of local government representatives. Tehsil chairmen of Landi Kotal, Bara and Jamrud, however, contended that per day quota of the free flour had been reduced since Tuesday when the district administration boosted off a success in distribution of the commodity.

Shah Khalid Shinwari, Landi Kotal tehsil chairman, told Dawn that they received 145 bags less than the daily quota of 245 for Landi Kotal on Wednesday and on Thursday the quota was further reduced to 64 bags only which resulted in deprivation of hundreds of the deserving families of getting free flour.

He said that in Landi Kotal only 20 to 25 per cent of the registered families so far received their share of three bags of flour weighing 10kg each.

Admin claims process has slowed down as it is ahead of target

He alleged that the provincial food department also unlawfully ‘doled out’ 6,500 bags of subsidised flour from the share of Landi Kotal to an influential family of Jamrud for private distribution as charity in Ramazan.

Mr Shinwari also alleged that the food department already reduced the quota of subsidised flour from 3,300 to 2,500 and sometimes 2,000 bags which the authorised local flour dealers resented at various forums but to no avail so far.

The free flour distribution in Jamrud was first marred by differences over the award of distribution rights between tehsil chairman and assistant commissioner.

Sources in Jamrud told Dawn that the tehsil chairman wanted his complete authority over the free flour distribution, having a list of 40 dealers of his choice while the assistant commissioner had his own list of distributors.

The row over award of distribution rights affected the free flour distribution in Jamrud for at least one week. The matter was later resolved through efforts of some intermediaries.

In Bara, sources said that apart from reduction in quota since Wednesday, problems in net connectivity in upper parts of the region and Tirah deprived a sizeable number of deserving families of their share of free flour.

Sources in upper Bara said that the distribution process was hampered by frequent disconnection of internet service that multiplied their miseries as they had come from long distance to get flour.

In Tirah, some people complained that flour distributors sought money from them by saying that they had paid additional amount for transportation of flour bags to remote parts of the valley.

The district administration on Tuesday claimed to have achieved 60 per cent of its target in distributing free flour among the families registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme, numbering 168,000.

A statement issued from Khyber House said that so far 301,950 bags were distributed among 100,955 families at 193 distribution centres.

Mohammad Anas, a spokesperson for the district administration, told Dawn that the flour quota was reduced as they were quite ahead of the target.

He said that Khyber would be provided with its full share of free flour allocated for the month of Ramazan but the process was slowed down due to an organised and speedy distribution of the commodity in most parts of the district.

He dispelled the impression that the process was either marred by favouritism or shortage of flour. “Khyber achieved the distinction of going ahead of its target due to a planned mechanism and thus the quota was reduced not because of shortage of flour but to ease the pressure of distribution,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2023