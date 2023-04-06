Dera SHO suspended for torturing citizen at flour distribution point

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dera Ismail Khan district police officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has suspended the city police station SHOSyed Qamar for torturing a citizen at a free flour distribution point, and has ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

A police spokesman said Sub-Inspector Malik Sajid, who was serving in the police lines, had replaced Mr Qamar.

It is worth mentioning here that a citizen was allegedly tortured by the SHO at a free flour distribution point on Tuesday.

ARREST: Forty-two proclaimed offenders were among 400 persons arrested and a large quantity of arms and drugs recovered from them during the search and strike operations across the Dera district in March.

A police spokesman said the 42 POs were wanted in several cases. He said four hand grenades, five rifles, 83 pistols, 22 guns, eight Kalashnikovs, a Kalakov, two daggers and 5,384 cartridges were recovered from the arrested persons.

He said the police also seized 213 kilograms of hashish, 5.5kg of heroin, 3kg of ice drug, 180 gram of opium and 2,815 bottles of liquor from them.

JAIL SECURITY: DPO Qaisrani on Wednesday visited the central jail and reviewed security arrangements there.

He was briefed by jail superintendent Samiullah Bangash about the measures taken for internal and external security of the prison. Mr Qaisrani checked the functioning of CCTV cameras, pickets and boundary wall of the jail. He also visited various sections of the facility and took stock of security arrangements.

He directed that more steps should be taken for further improving security of the jail keeping in view the precarious security situation in the province.

The DPO directed the security staff to stay alert and not use mobile phones during duty. He warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated.

