Soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.com Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 08:11pm
<p>Martyred Sepoy Irshad Ullah. — ISPR</p>

A soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 29-year-old Sepoy Irsha Ullah was martyred during the battle. “Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the statement said.

The ISPR added that “sanitisation” activity was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

Militant killed in Sibi IBO

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed and two others sustained injuries during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Noshman located in Balochistan’s Sibi.

“From 30 March 2023 onwards an IBO has been initiated to intercept a group of terrorists operating in general area Noshman, South of Sibi,” the ISPR said. “The terrorists were linked with the targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners.”

The ISPR added that multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the past two days based on credible information.

“Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces,” the ISPR said. “During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist has been killed while two others have been injured.”

The ISPR said a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

“Pakistan army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the statement concluded.

