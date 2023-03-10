DAWN.COM Logo

5 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operations in North, South Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.com Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 09:02pm

Five terrorists were killed by security forces in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in North and South Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a press release the Inter Services Public Relations said: “On March 10, IBOs were conducted by security forces in North and South Waziristan districts. During conduct of the operations, five terrorists were killed after intense fire exchange.”

The ISPR added that weapons, ammunition and a “large quantity of equipment” were also recovered from them.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve,” the statement said.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

On Wednesday, six terrorists were killed by security forces in an IBO in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area.

Last week, a facilitator of suicide bombers was killed and two suspected militants were arrested during an IBO carried out by the security forces in North Waziristan’s Mirali tehsil.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

