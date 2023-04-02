PPP forms alliance with PML-N for LG by-poll

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday entered into an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for contesting the upcoming by-election in a union committee of Shah Faisal Colony.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Labour Minister and PPP’s Karachi division president Saeed Ghani and Sindh PPP General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi said that the PPP would field candidates to contest the April 18 by-election in Karachi in all 11 vacant UCs.

Also on the occasion, Liaquat Shahi, who served as the chairman of the CBA of the State Bank of Pakistan for six years, and his associates announced joining the PPP.

The labour minister said that Shahi would contest the upcoming by-election in the UC-3 of Shah Faisal Colony on the ticket of the PPP.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023