April 02, 2023

PTI worker seeks FIR against Rana Sanaullah

A Correspondent Published April 2, 2023 Updated April 2, 2023 10:18am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Additional District and Sections Judge of Model Criminal Trial Court with powers as Justice of Peace Saifullah Hanjhra has sought report on Saturday from Toba City police on a petition seeking court order to direct police to register a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on the charge of threatening to kill Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Petitioner Muhammad Irfan Jatt, district president of Insaf Youth Wing, stated in his petition that he watched Rana Sanaullah on a TV channel threatening to kill his party chairman Imran Khan.

He said when he approached police for lodging a case against Rana Sanaullah, it refused to entertain him. The court fixed April 6 for hearing the petition.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023

