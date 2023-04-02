DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2023

Christian worker shot dead in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published April 2, 2023 Updated April 2, 2023 07:21am

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen killed another member of a minority community in Pishtakhara area of the provincial capital on Friday, the police said.

Pishtakhara police station officials said that Kashif Masih, a sanitary worker and a resident of Banaras Abad locality of the Academy Town, was on his way back home from work when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him in a residential area.

“We have recovered two empties of a 30 caliber weapon from the spot and have obtained the CCTV footage,” a police official said, adding an FIR was registered against unknown persons.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan has condemned the killing of Christian man and has ordered the police to immediately arrest the culprits behind the murder, according to a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday.

On Friday, an unknown motorcyclist had shot dead a Sikh shopkeeper, Dyal Singh, 35, in Garhi Ata Mohammad area of the provincial capital.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stampede deaths
Updated 02 Apr, 2023

Stampede deaths

For the state, the distribution of food aid or cash needs to be streamlined and transparent.
Handover halted
02 Apr, 2023

Handover halted

SOMETIMES individuals and institutions need to be saved from themselves. The Lahore High Court’s ruling on Friday...
Flying out
02 Apr, 2023

Flying out

OUR aviation industry is once again in the midst of a crisis. The slashing of pilots’ salaries and a steep ...
Courting controversy
Updated 01 Apr, 2023

Courting controversy

Pakistan cannot afford any of its top judges to be seen to be associated with one political narrative or the other.
No more freebies
01 Apr, 2023

No more freebies

PERHAPS amongst the major reasons Pakistan is fighting to maintain financial solvency today is that its rapacious...
Airports in private hands
01 Apr, 2023

Airports in private hands

THE government decision to ‘outsource’ the operations and land assets of the three main airports in Lahore,...