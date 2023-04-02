Christian worker shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen killed another member of a minority community in Pishtakhara area of the provincial capital on Friday, the police said.

Pishtakhara police station officials said that Kashif Masih, a sanitary worker and a resident of Banaras Abad locality of the Academy Town, was on his way back home from work when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him in a residential area.

“We have recovered two empties of a 30 caliber weapon from the spot and have obtained the CCTV footage,” a police official said, adding an FIR was registered against unknown persons.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan has condemned the killing of Christian man and has ordered the police to immediately arrest the culprits behind the murder, according to a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday.

On Friday, an unknown motorcyclist had shot dead a Sikh shopkeeper, Dyal Singh, 35, in Garhi Ata Mohammad area of the provincial capital.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023