Man shot dead; body found in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Assailants killed a man, while the police recovered the beheaded body of a person here on Saturday, officials said.

They said that Aslam Khan, a resident of Lakki Marwat district, was found beheaded in Khadi area of Mirali tehsil. They said that Aslam was travelling in a vehicle when unknown persons kidnapped him in Tapi area and later killed him.

The police took possession of the body.

In another incident, unidentified assailants shot dead a man, Sher Aman, a resident of Mohmand tribal district.

The officials said that another person, Wali Mohammad, a resident of South Waziristan district, sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023